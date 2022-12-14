Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 730 K

December 13, 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) trading session started at the price of $17.30, that was 2.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.04 and dropped to $16.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.58. A 52-week range for ARQT has been $13.59 – $27.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.80%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 147 employees.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 17,060. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $17.06, taking the stock ownership to the 378,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s See Remark sold 1,720 for $18.19, making the entire transaction worth $31,289. This insider now owns 19,535 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1481.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.88 in the near term. At $18.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are 60,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -206,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 730 K while its last quarter net income were -107,710 K.