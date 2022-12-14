Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) volume exceeds 1.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

December 13, 2022, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) trading session started at the price of $12.00, that was 2.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.26 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. A 52-week range for ACRE has been $9.99 – $16.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 13.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 115.30%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 5.66%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,563. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 935 shares at a rate of $15.57, taking the stock ownership to the 37,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,920. This insider now owns 36,596 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

The latest stats from [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.42. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

There are 54,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 637.66 million. As of now, sales total 102,070 K while income totals 60,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,270 K while its last quarter net income were 640 K.