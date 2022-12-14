Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.70, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.79 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.59 and $14.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.20%. With a float of $61.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 579 workers is very important to gauge.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 124,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 69,640 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 8,073,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 170,000 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $329,970. This insider now owns 8,142,690 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The latest stats from [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 4.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9802, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0701. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3000.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 435.54 million based on 264,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,440 K and income totals -183,210 K. The company made 12,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -468,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.