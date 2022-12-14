Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is 9.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

December 13, 2022, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) trading session started at the price of $40.00, that was -0.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.95 and dropped to $39.17 before settling in for the closing price of $39.80. A 52-week range for BSY has been $26.32 – $50.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.80%. With a float of $207.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 9,477,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 236,782 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 13,044,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 63,218 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,528,720. This insider now owns 13,281,509 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 79.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.54 in the near term. At $41.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.07. The third support level lies at $36.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are 276,791K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.30 billion. As of now, sales total 965,050 K while income totals 93,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 268,330 K while its last quarter net income were 36,990 K.