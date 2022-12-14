Can Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) hike of 4.17% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) stock priced at $13.82, up 1.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.94 and dropped to $13.585 before settling in for the closing price of $13.54. EFC’s price has ranged from $10.81 to $18.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 551.60%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 170 employees.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ellington Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.92 in the near term. At $14.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.40. The third support level lies at $13.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 828.61 million, the company has a total of 60,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 175,510 K while annual income is 135,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,590 K while its latest quarter income was -29,470 K.