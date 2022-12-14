Search
Shaun Noe
Can Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) hike of 30.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.55, soaring 22.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, WNW’s price has moved between $0.53 and $3.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.80%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

The latest stats from [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8718. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9100. The third support level lies at $0.6800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 87.09 million based on 32,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,260 K and income totals -1,080 K.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) last year’s performance of 34.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $184.80, plunging -2.18% from the previous trading...
Read more

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,353 M

Shaun Noe -
December 13, 2022, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) trading session started at the price of $25.50, that was -1.09% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is expecting -1.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On December 13, 2022, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) opened at $259.37. During the day, the shares moved up to $259.44 and dropped...
Read more

