Can Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) hike of 0.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 13, 2022, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) opened at $7.39, higher 0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.44 and dropped to $7.2501 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. Price fluctuations for PSEC have ranged from $6.09 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.60% at the time writing. With a float of $289.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 7.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,909. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 58,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $13,100. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 1.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

The latest stats from [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are currently 397,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 710,900 K according to its annual income of 582,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 202,670 K and its income totaled -92,440 K.