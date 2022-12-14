Can Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) hike of 3.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 13, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) opened at $105.93, higher 1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.94 and dropped to $102.16 before settling in for the closing price of $102.61. Price fluctuations for TTWO have ranged from $90.00 to $182.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.60% at the time writing. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 15,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 149 shares at a rate of $102.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 167 for $125.24, making the entire transaction worth $20,915. This insider now owns 62,042 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.81% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.27 in the near term. At $112.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $115.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.44. The third support level lies at $94.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are currently 167,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,505 M according to its annual income of 418,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,394 M and its income totaled -257,000 K.