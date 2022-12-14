CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.85%

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $20.30, down -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.50 and dropped to $19.55 before settling in for the closing price of $19.68. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRE has traded in a range of $15.90-$23.59.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.10%. With a float of $95.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.37, operating margin of +55.40, and the pretax margin is +37.42.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of CareTrust REIT Inc. is 1.78%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +37.16 while generating a return on equity of 7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CareTrust REIT Inc.’s (CTRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s (CTRE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.24 in the near term. At $20.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. The third support level lies at $18.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.92 billion has total of 97,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 192,350 K in contrast with the sum of 71,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,290 K and last quarter income was 710 K.