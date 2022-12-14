Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -19.23%

December 13, 2022, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -5.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. A 52-week range for CTRM has been $1.00 – $2.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 283.30%. With a float of $94.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.63, operating margin of +42.04, and the pretax margin is +39.96.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +39.58 while generating a return on equity of 26.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

The latest stats from [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2783, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5563. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. The third support level lies at $1.1233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

There are 89,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 122.88 million. As of now, sales total 132,050 K while income totals 52,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,640 K while its last quarter net income were 37,150 K.