Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) posted a 1.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 13, 2022, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) opened at $121.18, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.24 and dropped to $113.801 before settling in for the closing price of $115.28. Price fluctuations for CELH have ranged from $38.31 to $121.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 69.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 225 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.38, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.29.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,111,315. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $101.03, taking the stock ownership to the 81,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,184 for $90.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,180,282. This insider now owns 710,000 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.25 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.54.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 85.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $120.69 in the near term. At $125.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $129.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.82.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

There are currently 76,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 314,270 K according to its annual income of 3,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 188,230 K and its income totaled -181,900 K.