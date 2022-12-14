CHKP (Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.) climbed 0.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $135.00, soaring 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.7813 and dropped to $132.025 before settling in for the closing price of $132.40. Within the past 52 weeks, CHKP’s price has moved between $107.54 and $149.62.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.00%. With a float of $100.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.30 million.

The firm has a total of 5805 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 24.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.67) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 2.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CHKP], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (CHKP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.57. The third major resistance level sits at $139.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $128.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.21 billion based on 125,411K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,167 M and income totals 815,600 K. The company made 577,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 184,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.