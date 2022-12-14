CIVI (Civitas Resources Inc.) climbed 1.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 13, 2022, Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) opened at $59.43, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.72 and dropped to $58.445 before settling in for the closing price of $57.81. Price fluctuations for CIVI have ranged from $42.65 to $82.04 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 36.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $84.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 322 employees.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 123,500. In this transaction CAO and Treasurer of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 27,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. bought 3,556 for $65.94, making the entire transaction worth $234,471. This insider now owns 22,699 shares in total.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.9) by $0.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

Looking closely at Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Civitas Resources Inc.’s (CIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.57. However, in the short run, Civitas Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.17. Second resistance stands at $61.58. The third major resistance level sits at $62.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.62.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Key Stats

There are currently 85,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 930,610 K according to its annual income of 178,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,008 M and its income totaled 405,750 K.