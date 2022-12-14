Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.54 million

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.89, soaring 2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.1289 and dropped to $14.535 before settling in for the closing price of $14.50. Within the past 52 weeks, CRDO’s price has moved between $8.61 and $18.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.60%. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.01 million.

The firm has a total of 382 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 9,004. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 4,398,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 19,129 for $15.01, making the entire transaction worth $287,208. This insider now owns 153,736 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.43. The third major resistance level sits at $15.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.94.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.20 billion based on 146,762K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 106,480 K and income totals -22,180 K. The company made 51,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.