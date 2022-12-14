Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) stock priced at $0.752, up 2.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.789 and dropped to $0.7502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. HEPS’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $2.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.94 million.

The firm has a total of 3789 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08 and is forecasted to reach -7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1646. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7893. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8085. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8281. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7309. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7117.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 252.10 million, the company has a total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 875,220 K while annual income is -81,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 183,090 K while its latest quarter income was -31,890 K.

BIIB (Biogen Inc.) climbed 0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $293.75, soaring 0.22% from the previous trading day....
Read more

3.35% volatility in ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
December 13, 2022, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) trading session started at the price of $5.75, that was -0.36% drop from the session before....
Read more

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) average volume reaches $970.35K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On December 13, 2022, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) opened at $60.57, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

