Drive Shack Inc. (DS) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 13, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) opened at $0.4831, lower -4.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4706 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for DS have ranged from $0.35 to $1.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.40% at the time writing. With a float of $77.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3370 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.08, operating margin of -3.92, and the pretax margin is -10.64.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Drive Shack Inc. is 16.43%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 25,033. In this transaction President of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 26,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 302,275 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $504,799. This insider now owns 5,847,728 shares in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -163.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Drive Shack Inc. (DS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5101, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1060. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5067 in the near term. At $0.5381, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5561. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4573, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4393. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4079.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Key Stats

There are currently 92,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 281,860 K according to its annual income of -31,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 88,670 K and its income totaled -7,150 K.

A look at Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.08, plunging -1.32% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) volume hitting the figure of 1.54 million.

-
December 13, 2022, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) trading session started at the price of $38.74, that was 1.14% jump from the session before....
Read more

Chubb Limited (CB) volume exceeds 2.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On December 13, 2022, Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) opened at $220.00, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

