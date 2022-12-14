eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) average volume reaches $1.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock priced at $13.02, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.43. EXPI’s price has ranged from $10.46 to $36.65 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 134.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 150.70%. With a float of $74.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.83 million.

The firm has a total of 1669 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 48.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 584,784. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 48,028 shares at a rate of $12.18, taking the stock ownership to the 27,404,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,251 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $39,020. This insider now owns 27,452,071 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.37.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.91 billion, the company has a total of 152,702K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,771 M while annual income is 81,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,239 M while its latest quarter income was 4,400 K.