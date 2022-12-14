Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) stock priced at $1.20, down -29.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. DUO’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $9.55 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -8.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -424.00%. With a float of $5.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 604 employees.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$3.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -376.23

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1358, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6081. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1133 in the near term. At $1.3667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2733.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.52 million, the company has a total of 5,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 147,880 K while annual income is -193,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,705 K while its latest quarter income was -600,224 K.