Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $3.01, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has traded in a range of $2.34-$6.28.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.00%. With a float of $92.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.24, operating margin of +2.33, and the pretax margin is +46.22.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 8,073. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,941 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 518,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 50,125 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $137,292. This insider now owns 515,125 shares in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +46.11 while generating a return on equity of 11.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) raw stochastic average was set at 39.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.06 in the near term. At $3.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.73.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 306.59 million has total of 103,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,360 K in contrast with the sum of 92,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,840 K and last quarter income was 17,250 K.