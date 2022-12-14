FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) posted a -2.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) stock priced at $18.82, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.985 and dropped to $18.71 before settling in for the closing price of $18.76. FSK’s price has ranged from $16.70 to $23.38 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.60%. With a float of $261.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 112,560. In this transaction Co-President and CIO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,175 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $22,214. This insider now owns 30,475 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FS KKR Capital Corp., FSK], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.13. The third major resistance level sits at $19.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.46.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.34 billion, the company has a total of 282,978K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,081 M while annual income is 1,515 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 411,000 K while its latest quarter income was -127,000 K.