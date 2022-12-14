Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,270 K

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $0.27, up 3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has traded in a range of $0.22-$0.63.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 31.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.20%. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 248 employees.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3507. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2723 in the near term. At $0.2757, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2628, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2533.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.00 million has total of 167,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,600 K in contrast with the sum of -2,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,270 K and last quarter income was -2,700 K.