Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) posted a -1.39% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.70, plunging -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.76 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. Within the past 52 weeks, GPMT’s price has moved between $5.45 and $12.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 26.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 267.30%. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.39, operating margin of +92.31, and the pretax margin is +34.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +34.47 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 221.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Looking closely at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. However, in the short run, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.63. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.87.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 332.02 million based on 52,351K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 92,710 K and income totals 68,350 K. The company made 18,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.