HCM (HUTCHMED (China) Limited) climbed 3.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) stock priced at $14.40, up 3.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.84 and dropped to $14.10 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. HCM’s price has ranged from $7.39 to $36.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.30%. With a float of $88.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1759 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of HUTCHMED (China) Limited is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s (HCM) raw stochastic average was set at 89.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.71 in the near term. At $15.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.23.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 172,955K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 356,130 K while annual income is -194,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 75,806 K while its latest quarter income was -61,254 K.