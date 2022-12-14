Investors finally get a glimpse of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) stock priced at $0.5685, down -28.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5814 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. NYMX’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.80%. With a float of $49.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3 workers is very important to gauge.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 45.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,900,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,151,515 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,702,065 shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -890.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

The latest stats from [Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, NYMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s (NYMX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 292.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6972. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5389. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6509. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7203. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3575, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2881. The third support level lies at $0.1761 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.63 million, the company has a total of 90,515K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,490 K.