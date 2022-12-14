Investors finally get a glimpse of Quotient Limited (QTNT) volume hitting the figure of 1.55 million.

On December 13, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) opened at $0.334, lower -50.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.334 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for QTNT have ranged from $0.52 to $112.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $3.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 892. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,014 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 2 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $29,500. This insider now owns 10,578 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Limited (QTNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.33, a number that is poised to hit -4.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -12.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 77716.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9714, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.4470. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3971 in the near term. At $0.4515, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4831. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3111, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2795. The third support level lies at $0.2251 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are currently 2,580K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,510 K according to its annual income of -125,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,860 K and its income totaled -45,930 K.