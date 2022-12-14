Investors must take note of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) performance last week, which was 3.83%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $55.07, soaring 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.56 and dropped to $54.48 before settling in for the closing price of $54.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CCEP’s price has moved between $41.80 and $59.86.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.80%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 36.67%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.45% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24 and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was better than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.99. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.21. Second resistance stands at $55.93. The third major resistance level sits at $56.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.77. The third support level lies at $53.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.54 billion based on 456,789K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,283 M and income totals 1,162 M. The company made 2,794 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 134,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.