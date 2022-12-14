Investors must take note of Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) performance last week, which was -2.40%.

On December 13, 2022, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) opened at $18.66, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.74 and dropped to $18.21 before settling in for the closing price of $18.24. Price fluctuations for EBC have ranged from $17.98 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 696.40% at the time writing. With a float of $174.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.68 million.

In an organization with 1889 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 109,747. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,713 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 72,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $96,050. This insider now owns 72,465 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.88. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.62. Second resistance stands at $18.95. The third major resistance level sits at $19.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.89. The third support level lies at $17.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are currently 176,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 628,310 K according to its annual income of 154,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,180 K and its income totaled 54,780 K.