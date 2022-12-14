Investors must take note of Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) performance last week, which was -0.50%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $4.03, up 2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.045 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Over the past 52 weeks, NR has traded in a range of $2.38-$4.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.80%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1565 workers is very important to gauge.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,251 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $118,308. This insider now owns 247,601 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

The latest stats from [Newpark Resources Inc., NR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.11. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. The third support level lies at $3.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 387.09 million has total of 94,047K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 614,780 K in contrast with the sum of -25,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 219,850 K and last quarter income was -24,600 K.