Investors must take note of Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) performance last week, which was 28.47%.

December 12, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $1.75, that was -4.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. A 52-week range for TUYA has been $0.77 – $7.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -200.00%. With a float of $374.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuya Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0381.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are 499,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 302,080 K while income totals -175,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 45,020 K while its last quarter net income were -32,620 K.