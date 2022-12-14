Search
ITOS (iTeos Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 3.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Markets

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $20.79, up 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.075 and dropped to $20.29 before settling in for the closing price of $20.27. Over the past 52 weeks, ITOS has traded in a range of $16.21-$52.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 558.50%. With a float of $35.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 94 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.82, operating margin of +71.03, and the pretax margin is +74.39.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 22,846. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 28,444 for $20.19, making the entire transaction worth $574,367. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +62.22 while generating a return on equity of 48.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 558.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (ITOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

Looking closely at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (ITOS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.67. However, in the short run, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.25. Second resistance stands at $21.55. The third major resistance level sits at $22.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.68.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 767.24 million has total of 35,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 344,780 K in contrast with the sum of 214,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,490 K and last quarter income was 990 K.

