Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is -36.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.73, plunging -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Within the past 52 weeks, KSCP’s price has moved between $1.67 and $27.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -129.80%. With a float of $14.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.94 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.04, operating margin of -439.09, and the pretax margin is -579.88.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 10.42%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -580.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5719, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4181. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9600 in the near term. At $2.2650, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3450. The third support level lies at $1.0400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.95 million based on 27,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,410 K and income totals -43,840 K. The company made 1,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.