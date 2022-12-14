Last month’s performance of 10.96% for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is certainly impressive

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.25, plunging -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.46 and dropped to $11.735 before settling in for the closing price of $11.90. Within the past 52 weeks, HDSN’s price has moved between $3.11 and $12.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 667.20%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.06 million.

In an organization with 217 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 467,945. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 46,194 shares at a rate of $10.13, taking the stock ownership to the 25,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s CFO sold 45,000 for $10.66, making the entire transaction worth $479,700. This insider now owns 71,401 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 667.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. However, in the short run, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.22. Second resistance stands at $12.70. The third major resistance level sits at $12.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.25. The third support level lies at $10.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 539.22 million based on 45,076K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 192,750 K and income totals 32,260 K. The company made 89,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.