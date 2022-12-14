Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing JFrog Ltd. (FROG) to new highs

On December 13, 2022, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) opened at $25.00, lower -4.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.12 and dropped to $22.85 before settling in for the closing price of $24.14. Price fluctuations for FROG have ranged from $16.36 to $31.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -563.40% at the time writing. With a float of $79.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.28, operating margin of -28.45, and the pretax margin is -32.72.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 1,699,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 73,920 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,490,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,232 for $21.65, making the entire transaction worth $134,940. This insider now owns 282,980 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -563.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Looking closely at JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.29. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.58. Second resistance stands at $25.98. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.04.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

There are currently 97,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 206,680 K according to its annual income of -64,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,990 K and its income totaled -23,550 K.