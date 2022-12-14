Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.12% last month.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.21, plunging -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $5.695 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Within the past 52 weeks, MIR’s price has moved between $5.40 and $11.49.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.20%. With a float of $174.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2630 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.18, operating margin of -19.12, and the pretax margin is -43.81.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mirion Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 16,356. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $6.06, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Mirion Technologies Inc.’s (MIR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.24 in the near term. At $6.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. The third support level lies at $5.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 208,154K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 322,100 K and income totals -127,900 K. The company made 160,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -47,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.