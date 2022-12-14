No matter how cynical the overall market is, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) performance over the last week is recorded 2.14%

December 13, 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) trading session started at the price of $27.26, that was 3.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.16 and dropped to $27.26 before settling in for the closing price of $27.28. A 52-week range for BEP has been $26.22 – $41.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.60%. With a float of $214.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.26, operating margin of +22.18, and the pretax margin is -1.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Looking closely at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.98. However, in the short run, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.45. Second resistance stands at $28.75. The third major resistance level sits at $29.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

There are 275,287K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.75 billion. As of now, sales total 4,400 M while income totals -124,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,127 M while its last quarter net income were -50,000 K.