No matter how cynical the overall market is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) performance over the last week is recorded -2.50%

December 13, 2022, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) trading session started at the price of $53.67, that was 0.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.145 and dropped to $50.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $51.39. A 52-week range for SMG has been $39.06 – $167.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.30%. With a float of $40.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2430 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.04, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 89,067. In this transaction EVP and Interim CFO of this company sold 1,659 shares at a rate of $53.69, taking the stock ownership to the 23,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 91,706 for $53.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,912,562. This insider now owns 14,114,775 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.72) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -34.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

The latest stats from [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.82. The third major resistance level sits at $58.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.38.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

There are 55,465K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.84 billion. As of now, sales total 3,924 M while income totals -437,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 493,600 K while its last quarter net income were -220,100 K.