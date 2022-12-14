Open Text Corporation (OTEX) last year’s performance of -36.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.88, soaring 2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.41 and dropped to $29.56 before settling in for the closing price of $28.86. Within the past 52 weeks, OTEX’s price has moved between $24.91 and $48.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.60%. With a float of $265.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.80 million.

The firm has a total of 14800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.73% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Open Text Corporation, OTEX], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.73. The third major resistance level sits at $31.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.49.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.96 billion based on 270,235K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,494 M and income totals 397,090 K. The company made 852,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -116,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.