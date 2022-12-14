PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 13, 2022, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) opened at $14.95, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.10 and dropped to $14.48 before settling in for the closing price of $14.45. Price fluctuations for PMT have ranged from $10.78 to $18.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.60% at the time writing. With a float of $88.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.50, operating margin of +52.01, and the pretax margin is +3.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 274,210. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 232,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 1,420 for $15.75, making the entire transaction worth $22,365. This insider now owns 11,696 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.96 in the near term. At $15.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

There are currently 88,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,030 K according to its annual income of 56,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 265,150 K and its income totaled 11,910 K.