Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) posted a 1.70% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 13, 2022, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) opened at $79.51, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.48 and dropped to $78.67 before settling in for the closing price of $79.01. Price fluctuations for PNW have ranged from $59.03 to $80.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $112.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +19.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 53,659. In this transaction SVP, Advisor to CEO of this company sold 689 shares at a rate of $77.88, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s SVP, Public Policy, APS sold 3,489 for $74.25, making the entire transaction worth $259,058. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +16.27 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.95% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Looking closely at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) raw stochastic average was set at 94.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.16. However, in the short run, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.36. Second resistance stands at $81.32. The third major resistance level sits at $82.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.74.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Key Stats

There are currently 113,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,804 M according to its annual income of 618,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,470 M and its income totaled 326,330 K.