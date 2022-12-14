Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) average volume reaches $1.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 13, 2022, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) opened at $6.22, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.2805 and dropped to $6.035 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. Price fluctuations for PLYA have ranged from $5.34 to $9.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.30% at the time writing. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 32,640. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,440 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 252,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $140,000. This insider now owns 2,794,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Looking closely at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 36.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. However, in the short run, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

There are currently 162,387K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 973.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 534,640 K according to its annual income of -89,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,620 K and its income totaled -2,230 K.