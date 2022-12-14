Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) volume exceeds 1.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.85, soaring 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.85 and dropped to $15.30 before settling in for the closing price of $15.43. Within the past 52 weeks, PRMW’s price has moved between $12.15 and $17.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.00%. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.82, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is +0.30.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 174,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,358 shares at a rate of $13.09, taking the stock ownership to the 86,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $509,691. This insider now owns 324,053 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.22% during the next five years compared to 46.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 140.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Looking closely at Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 88.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.92. However, in the short run, Primo Water Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.92. Second resistance stands at $16.16. The third major resistance level sits at $16.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.82.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.54 billion based on 159,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,073 M and income totals -3,200 K. The company made 584,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.