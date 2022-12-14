Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is expecting 6.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

December 13, 2022, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) trading session started at the price of $22.04, that was 3.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.515 and dropped to $21.60 before settling in for the closing price of $21.50. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $13.18 – $27.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.90%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

The firm has a total of 2522 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 550.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.01. The third major resistance level sits at $23.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.77.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 142,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.64 billion. As of now, sales total 768,350 K while income totals -42,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 696,730 K while its last quarter net income were 44,930 K.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Avient Corporation (AVNT) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.32, soaring 1.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

TIM S.A. (TIMB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
December 13, 2022, TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) trading session started at the price of $11.93, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

-14.45% percent quarterly performance for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
On December 13, 2022, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) opened at $10.82, higher 1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

