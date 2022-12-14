Search
Recent developments with Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.12 cents.

Company News

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $0.66, up 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7498 and dropped to $0.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has traded in a range of $0.56-$38.48.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -56.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6641, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1142. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7698 in the near term. At $0.8196, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8895. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5802. The third support level lies at $0.5304 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.74 million has total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 150 K in contrast with the sum of -4,340 K annual income.

