Recent developments with MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.42, soaring 18.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Within the past 52 weeks, MMMB’s price has moved between $0.93 and $2.24.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 21.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -105.90%. With a float of $20.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.85, operating margin of +1.44, and the pretax margin is +0.09.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) Trading Performance Indicators

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 67658.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s (MMMB) raw stochastic average was set at 75.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3843. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6533 in the near term. At $1.8166, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1968. The third support level lies at $1.0335 if the price breaches the second support level.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.55 million based on 36,318K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,080 K and income totals -250 K. The company made 22,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -740 K in sales during its previous quarter.