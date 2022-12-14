Recent developments with Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.27 cents.

On December 13, 2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) opened at $33.38, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.43 and dropped to $32.93 before settling in for the closing price of $33.39. Price fluctuations for VIVO have ranged from $17.20 to $34.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $43.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.75 million.

In an organization with 770 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.56, operating margin of +22.81, and the pretax margin is +16.31.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 1,866,788. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 61,437 shares at a rate of $30.39, taking the stock ownership to the 265,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,559 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $406,836. This insider now owns 265,131 shares in total.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.75 while generating a return on equity of 12.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s (VIVO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.84. However, in the short run, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.30. Second resistance stands at $33.62. The third major resistance level sits at $33.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.62. The third support level lies at $32.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Key Stats

There are currently 43,828K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 333,020 K according to its annual income of 42,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,680 K and its income totaled 5,710 K.