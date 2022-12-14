ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is expecting -15.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $5.73, up 4.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.73 before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has traded in a range of $5.02-$8.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -142.40%. With a float of $93.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.26 million.

The firm has a total of 1675 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global Plc is 15.25%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 33.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.87.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 400,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,000 K in contrast with the sum of -211,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 275,000 K and last quarter income was -12,000 K.