Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Shineco Inc. (SISI) volume exceeds 2.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $1.44, up 49.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, SISI has traded in a range of $0.57-$7.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -42.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.00%. With a float of $11.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74 employees.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Shineco Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of Shineco Inc. (SISI)

Looking closely at Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9034, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4686. However, in the short run, Shineco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1633. Second resistance stands at $2.3867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9233.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.80 million has total of 16,397K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,190 K in contrast with the sum of -27,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 540 K and last quarter income was -2,440 K.

