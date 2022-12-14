Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) 20 Days SMA touches 2.00%: The odds favor the bear

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.69, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.155 and dropped to $60.78 before settling in for the closing price of $60.48. Within the past 52 weeks, SCCO’s price has moved between $42.42 and $79.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 15.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.61, operating margin of +55.47, and the pretax margin is +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 1.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.56 in the near term. At $64.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.81.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.83 billion based on 773,099K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,934 M and income totals 3,397 M. The company made 2,157 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 519,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.