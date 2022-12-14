SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) 20 Days SMA touches 5.25%: The odds favor the bear

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $15.73, up 3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.83 and dropped to $15.31 before settling in for the closing price of $15.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has traded in a range of $12.84-$24.58.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 24.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.20%. With a float of $205.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.79, operating margin of +31.95, and the pretax margin is +28.13.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 78,300. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,400 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 130,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,400 for $14.16, making the entire transaction worth $76,464. This insider now owns 135,605 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 10.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 162.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Looking closely at SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. However, in the short run, SSR Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.94. Second resistance stands at $16.14. The third major resistance level sits at $16.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.90.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.31 billion has total of 206,608K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,474 M in contrast with the sum of 368,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 166,630 K and last quarter income was -25,790 K.