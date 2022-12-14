Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.81 million

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.6323, soaring 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.6421 and dropped to $30.648 before settling in for the closing price of $30.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SUM’s price has moved between $21.99 and $41.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.50%. With a float of $115.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +10.26, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Looking closely at Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.66. However, in the short run, Summit Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.27. Second resistance stands at $32.73. The third major resistance level sits at $33.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.25.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.67 billion based on 116,425K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,410 M and income totals 154,280 K. The company made 752,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.